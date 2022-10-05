Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down big plays from Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen

The Seahawks finally got the NFL draft right this year, resulting in several promising young players joining the roster.

Two of the most-important pieces are rookie cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, who both made big plays against the Lions in Sunday’s win. Watch Brian Baldinger break it all down.

