WATCH: Brian Baldinger breaks down Boogie Basham pass rush

“That Carlos Basham has got skills, man.”

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger didn’t mince words when breaking down the play of the Buffalo Bills’ rookie defensive end. Earlier this week, the former NFLer-turned-analyst was certainly impressed with the way Basham played against the Chicago Bears.

Before watching Basham and the Bills host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, check out what Baldinger had to say about Basham here:

.@BuffaloBills @Almighty_Basham with a classic”swim get skinny” QB hit. He has an array of polished skills. Youngin Help coming to Western NY!!! #billsmafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Qb3x4exxOi — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 25, 2021

Related