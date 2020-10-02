Watch: Brett Rypien finds Jerry Jeudy for long TD

Barry Werner

The prosperity of the New York Jets’ first lead didn’t last long.

Quarterback Sam Darnold went out with an injury after a sack. The other team’s inexperienced QB, Brett Rypien of the Denver Broncos, showed he has a strong arm.

After a roughing the passer penalty, Rypien connected with top draft pick Jerry Jeudy of Alabama on a 48-yard scoring play.



 