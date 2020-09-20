WATCH: Brett Favre shows up at Tom Brady's first Bucs home game in fitting attire

Brady's biggest fan? Favre shows up to Bucs-Panthers in fitting attire originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brett Favre might be a bigger Tom Brady fan than we realized.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback came to Brady's defense earlier this week by calling out Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians for his criticism of the Tampa Bay quarterback following their Week 1 loss.

"I think you're barking up the wrong tree," Favre said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Favre took his support of TB12 to a new level. The retired QB strolled into Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs' Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers rocking a "Tampa Tom" T-shirt.

Spotted in Tampa Bay 👀



Brett Favre crushing some chips while wearing a Tom Brady @Buccaneers shirt pic.twitter.com/OZfLAR21NV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2020

First, props to Favre for going full "middle-aged dad" by crushing a bag of chips in a T-shirt, baseball hat and sunglasses.

Second, the Bucs are only allowing a limited number of fans at games due to COVID-19, so Favre must have really wanted to see Brady play in person.

We can't blame Favre: Brady tossed a pair of interceptions in his Bucs debut last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but has a great chance to showcase his talent against an 0-1 Panthers team that allowed 34 points to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

Brady also passed Favre last Sunday for the most total games played by a QB in NFL history, so maybe Favre wanted to go congratulate TB12 in person. If so, he picked the right shirt to wear.