How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream today

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream today

A heavily out-of-form Brentford host Manchester United in a rare late kick-off this evening.

The Red Devils, whose fans have complained about the 8pm start for this Premier League game in the capital, are looking to build on their FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Champions League qualification is not out of the question, particularly with fifth place looking likely to deliver another English team to the competition.

But Erik ten Hag’s team have often struggled to string regularly wins together this season.

Few will fancy them to struggle against a Brentford team looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle, though.

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Coverage starts after the early evening match between Aston Villa and Wolves, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.