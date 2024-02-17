How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Liverpool can open up a five-point lead in the Premier League title race with a lunchtime victory at Brentford today.

Manchester City are not in action until this evening, at home to Chelsea, while Arsenal also play later, away to Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp’s side bounced back from defeat to the Gunners by beating Burnley themselves last time out before a welcome midweek off, which they owed to topping their Europa League group.

Brentford claimed a valuable win at Wolves a week ago to push clear of the relegation zone.

Despite losing all three visits to Anfield since their return to the top flight, the Bees are unbeaten in both of their last two home games against the Reds - winning this game 3-1 last season.

Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am ahead of a 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.