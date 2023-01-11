WATCH: Brennan Scarlett, Trent Sherfield discuss Dolphins’ culture

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield is no stranger to the Mike McDaniel experience. Before signing a one-year deal this past offseason, the wideout spent 2021 with the coach in San Francisco.

Sherfield’s seen how the coach’s energy is infectious in the locker room with the players. While he didn’t see what things were like in Miami under head coach Brian Flores for the three years prior, others, like linebacker Brennan Scarlett, can attest to the major shift.

Last week, Scarlett, on his podcast “B Scar TV,” had Sherfield on as a guest, and the pair talked about a wide range of topics, including the Dolphins’ culture, and how they focus on having fun playing the game that they love.

While winning, making money and staying healthy are other important factors going through players’ heads, it’s great to know that McDaniel is allowing them to be themselves and enjoy the process.

