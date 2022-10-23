Watch: Breece Hall races for 62-yard touchdown as Jets strike first in Denver

Breece Hall is just so darn good. The current favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year just added another bullet point to his argument for the award with a 62-yard touchdown run to kick off the scoring for the Jets, taking a 7-0 lead in Denver against the Broncos.

Excellent blocking helped spring Hall on the touchdown run, including Denzel Mims, who is seeing the field for the first time this season.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

