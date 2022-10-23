Breaking News:

Bryce Harper's homer puts Phillies in the World Series, ousts Padres in NLCS

Watch: Breece Hall races for 62-yard touchdown as Jets strike first in Denver

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

Breece Hall is just so darn good. The current favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year just added another bullet point to his argument for the award with a 62-yard touchdown run to kick off the scoring for the Jets, taking a 7-0 lead in Denver against the Broncos.

Excellent blocking helped spring Hall on the touchdown run, including Denzel Mims, who is seeing the field for the first time this season.

 

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories