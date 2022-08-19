Watch: Breece Hall busts through for 70-yard touchdown

Jets rookie running back Breece Hall continues to show why the Jets invested a second-round pick in him with another long touchdown run during training camp.

Check our Hall breaking through for a 70-yard touchdown during Friday’s joint practice with the Falcons.

Hall, of course, scored his fair share of touchdowns while at Iowa State, including 20 in 2020 and 21 in 2021. In total, he rushed for 50 touchdowns while in Ames, Iowa. And with plays like this, he’ll score a few more in the NFL for the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire