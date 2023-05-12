Watch: Breaking down the Lions schedule and picking wins and losses

The Detroit Lions slate of games was released on Thursday night. That means it’s time for the “schedule game”!

The Detroit Lions Podcast broke down all the games on the team’s schedule, including the rise into four prime-time games and several kickoffs outside the typical 1 p.m. window each Sunday.

Then comes the real fun: picking wins and losses in each game. There is some disagreement on quite a few of the outcomes, but both paths lead to the postseason for Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire