WATCH: Breaking down film from Bucs’ wild-card loss vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished their 2022 season with a game that looked way too much like the rest of the year, a frustrating 31-14 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Tampa Bay struggled to move the ball on offense, and the defense eventually broke against Dak Prescott and a Dallas offense full of talented playmakers.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the key plays from this season-ending loss.

