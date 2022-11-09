WATCH: Breaking down film from Bucs’ big win vs. Rams

It came down the to final seconds, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

While the game-winning touchdown drive in the final moments stole the headlines, it was a stellar performance from Tampa Bay’s defense and special teams that helped put them in position for the win.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the key plays from Sunday’s big victory.

