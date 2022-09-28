WATCH: Breaking down film from Bucs’ Week 3 loss vs. Packers

.@rondebarber is back to break down Week 3 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/4IMIn5QZ8q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 28, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the 2022 regular season Sunday, dropping their home opener 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite their continued struggles on offense, Tampa Bay’s dominant defense kept them in the game with some big plays in clutch situations, settling down after a slow start.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the key moments in last week’s loss.

