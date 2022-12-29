WATCH: Breaking down film from Bucs’ Week 16 win vs. Cardinals

It wasn’t pretty, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a huge win Sunday night, mounting another doubl-digit comeback in the fourth quarter on their way to a 19-16 overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite another sluggish performance on offense, the Bucs got clutch plays in critical moments, and rode another stellar performance from their defense to a big victory in front of a prime-time audience.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the most important plays from Tampa Bay’s win.

List

Bucs know their playoffs start Sunday vs. Panthers

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire