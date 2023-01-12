WATCH: Breaking down Bucs film from Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t exactly finish their 2022 regular season on a high note, dropping Sunday’s finale on the road against that Atlanta Falcons by a score of 30-17.

Even in defeat, the Bucs still made some impressive plays, and before pulling most of their starters by halftime, had built a 17-10 lead.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the biggest plays from Sunday’s game.

