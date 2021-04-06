Watch: Breaking down Browns draft potential, free agent options and more

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The latest episode of Sports 4 CLE with Dave Bacon features Browns Wire’s Jeff Risdon as the leadoff guest. The two discuss many Browns-related topics in a fun, informative format.

Among the subjects of interest:

  • What remaining free agents can help the Browns?

  • Is Jadeveon Clowney one of those free agents?

  • Why the Browns status in power polls is important

  • Zaven Collins and his potential fit in Cleveland

  • Other first-round options for the Browns in the 2021 NFL draft

  • The depth at CB in the draft

In addition, the Sam Darnold trade to the Carolina Panthers happened during the recording and the snap reaction is worth the watch.

Thanks to cleveland.com and Sports 4 CLE for including Browns Wire in the fun!

