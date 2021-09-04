WATCH: Breaking down the Boston Celtics’ trade for Juancho Hernangomez

The Boston Celtics shook up their roster even further late in their 2021 NBA offseason with a trade for Spanish big man Juancho Hernangomez, sending guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn to the Memphis Grizzlies along with a 2026 second-round pick swap.

What sort of player is the Madrid native and what does he bring to the Celtics? How much can we expect him to play and how does he fit into the team’s rotation and style of play? Will he have a big role or be more of a situational option? There’s plenty of things to sort out with this new stretch big for Boston fans who want to know how he will work with their favorite team.

Watch the video embedded below to hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Boston Sports Beat” John Zannis and A. Sherrod Blakely have to say about the Celtics latest acquisition.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

