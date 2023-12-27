WATCH: Breakdown of 2023 season shows how Saints benefit from poor schedule

“The Saints are better than the bad, but not as good as the mediocre.”

This viral video breakdown by WWL’s Doug Mouton does an excellent job showcasing how the Saints have benefited from their weak schedule. New Orleans remains in the playoff race without defeating a good team this year. That’s partially due to a weak division as well.

New Orleans has won every game against the scrubs, lost every game against the good teams, and lost all but one matchups against teams in the middle of the pack. So, where does that put the Saints? At the end of the season, the Saints could end with a winning record without having beaten a team worth bragging about.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire