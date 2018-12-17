Watch: Brave surfer breaks record for riding the biggest wave

Daredevil Tom Butler may have just surfed his way into the history books.





The Cornwall pro took on a 100-foot wave in Portugal over the weekend, hoping to not only break a record, but prove to himself that he could best the waves that had almost ended his career a few years before.

Butler first tackled the famous Nazare swells in 2015, and though he made headlines, it wasn’t because it ended well. After a wave got the best of him, he suffered major injuries including bleeding from the ears and a collapsed lung.

His return to Portugal couldn't have been more epic.

Onlookers caught his fearless attempt on camera, where he can barely be seen against the backdrop of the massive wave.





“It's like running from a raging bull,” he told SWSN afterwards, “you don't stop to think about how much it weighs - if you get eye contact then you've already failed.”

Watch the wild footage above.




