WATCH: Brandon Miller talks joining the Hornets, message to fans

This past Thursday night, former Alabama men’s basketball star, Brandon Miller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Miller has since arrived in Charlotte and is already making his way through the media frenzy that comes with being a high selection in the draft.

On Saturday morning, Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte released a short video clip on Twitter of Miller discussing joining forces with the Hornets and star guard, LaMelo Ball and would also deliver a message to the fans of Charlotte.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at what Miller had to say!

📺TV EXCLUSIVE interview with No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller (@brandmillerr.) 🌟"I think with him [@MELOD1P] and his IQ and his playmaking and then my ability to make shots I think that's a great duo to have." 😲"What's your message to the Hornets fans who booed you and… pic.twitter.com/YRDNmWOXPH — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 24, 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

More Basketball!

Alabama MBB offers 2024 PF Nicolas Codie Alabama center Charles Bediako signs one-year deal with San Antonio Spurs 5 reasons why Brooklyn Nets fans should be excited about drafting Alabama's Noah Clowney 5 reasons why Charlotte Hornets fans should be excited about drafting Alabama's Brandon Miller 2023 NBA draft recap: Every SEC player selected in this year's draft

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire