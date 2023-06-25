WATCH: Brandon Miller talks joining the Hornets, message to fans

Stacey Blackwood
This past Thursday night, former Alabama men’s basketball star, Brandon Miller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Miller has since arrived in Charlotte and is already making his way through the media frenzy that comes with being a high selection in the draft.

On Saturday morning, Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte released a short video clip on Twitter of Miller discussing joining forces with the Hornets and star guard, LaMelo Ball and would also deliver a message to the fans of Charlotte.

Take a look at what Miller had to say!

