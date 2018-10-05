Watch Brandon Ingram drop 31 for Lakers against Kings (VIDEO)

With Lonzo Ball still not getting the green light to return to game action for the Lakers, and with Rajon Rondo getting the game off, coach Luke Walton decided to slide Brandon Ingram over to the point guard spot. The team has worked through the preseason to get him more involved as a shot creator, maybe the new role would help with that.

Did it ever.

Ingram had 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting and got to the line 11 times in the Lakers’ first preseason win. It was a strong performance, the kind of role as a No. 2 option on the team the Lakers have wanted for Ingram.

It’s just preseason, but this is a good sign for the Lakers.