There's a lot to unpack in this mic'd up video of Brandon Graham during the week 1 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Does the Super Bowl 52 hero really want a Popeye's chicken sandwich in the middle of a football game? Extra spicy.

It certainly appears like he's desperately searching for one.

And maybe he should get one of those mouthpieces with the little chord so you can just strap it to your helmet. Then he wouldn't spend half the game lookin for it.

Anyway, this video once again proves that more guys should be mic'd up during sporting events. Let's go.

Watch: Brandon Graham is hilarious mic'd up in win over Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia