Watch: Brandon Graham is hilarious mic'd up in win over Redskins
There's a lot to unpack in this mic'd up video of Brandon Graham during the week 1 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Does the Super Bowl 52 hero really want a Popeye's chicken sandwich in the middle of a football game? Extra spicy.
It certainly appears like he's desperately searching for one.
And maybe he should get one of those mouthpieces with the little chord so you can just strap it to your helmet. Then he wouldn't spend half the game lookin for it.
Anyway, this video once again proves that more guys should be mic'd up during sporting events. Let's go.
Our latest episode of Audible is extra spicy.
Go inside gameday with @brandongraham55.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aAoTnMWaXu
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2019
Watch: Brandon Graham is hilarious mic'd up in win over Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia