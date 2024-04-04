WATCH: Brandon Graham blames Eagles late season collapse on a “bunch of miscommunication”

Philadelphia made significant changes to the coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw the Eagles lose 6 of their final seven games.

The positive vibes are back around the NovaCare Complex following the additions of Vic Fangio (DC) and Kellen Moore (OC).

Gone are Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox after retirement announcements, but Brandon Graham remains, and he’s on a media tour as he works to begin preparation for his post-NFL career.

Graham spent Thursday in Bristol making the rounds on ESPN’s Sports Center, NFL Live, and Joe vs. Carlins. During the appearance, Graham was asked about the Eagles’ collapse and blamed it on “a bunch of miscommunication.”

“It was a bunch of miscommunication.” Brandon Graham on what went wrong last season in Philly 🦅 pic.twitter.com/nklIE6KDad — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) April 4, 2024

The Eagles have retooled their roster on both sides of the football after inking DE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, OLB Zach Baun, OL Matt Hennessy, WR DeVante Parker, S/CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB Devin White, LB Oren Burks, DT PJ Mustipher, WR Parris Campbell, and CB Tyler Hall to deals during the first wave.

Philadelphia then traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett while extending Landon Dickerson and Jake Elliott.

The team recently took another step in its retooling by trading Haason Reddick to the New York Jets.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire