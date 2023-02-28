WATCH: Brandon Beane explains Leslie Frazier’s decision to step away from Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Leslie Frazier made a shock announcement at the 2023 NFL combine.

Frazier, 63, will step away from the team for the upcoming NFL season. According to the Bills, Frazier plans to return to coaching in 2024, but it’s unclear if and where that would be–Buffalo or elsewhere.

The more pressing need: What comes next?

Shortly after the Bills announced the Frazier update, general manager Brandon Beane spoke at the combine. Addressing Frazier was the first topic on the agenda.

As Beane explained, Buffalo’s coaching staff was off last week. During his time away, Frazier reached out to the team and updated them of his decision.

“Talked through some things and ultimately… he doesn’t want to retire, but he wants to take a step back,” Beane said.

Regarding how the team will handle life without Frazier, a decision has not yet been made.

The GM fell short of saying the Bills will not hire an outside candidate. However, it did appear to sound like Buffalo will lean on defensive coaches that are already in-house a little more.

Included in that bunch is head coach Sean McDermott, who formerly was a defensive coordinator. Beane even noted the organization would be confident in McDermott calling plays on defense.

“I’m sure he’ll be even more hand’s on at this point,” Beane said on McDermott. “I’ve seen him [call plays] for a long time.”

See the attached clips below via the Buffalo News for more from Beane:

