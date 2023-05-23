WATCH: Brandon Aiyuk having time of his life at 49ers OTAs

Brandon Aiyuk on Monday got a day off as the 49ers kicked off OTAs. That didn’t mean the fourth-year wide receiver was just a bystander though. The 49ers posted a video of Aiyuk mic’d up at the fist practice, and Aiyuk is clearly enjoying being “Coach B.A.” for the day.

Aiyuk is entering his fourth season with the club and had his fifth-year option for 2024 picked up this offseason. His energy at practice only bolsters the strong case he’s making to earn a long-term extension with San Francisco.

