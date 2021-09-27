Watch: Brandon Aiyuk hauls in 1st TD of the year

Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t much of a factor for the 49ers the first two weeks, but he played a big role Sunday night against the Packers. He hauled in three catches for 29 yards in the first half, then opened the second half with an 8-yard touchdown grab to bring the 49ers to within three points at 17-14.

The Aiyuk touchdown reception capped a 13-play, 83-yard drive that ate 7:19 of game time.