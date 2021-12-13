WATCH: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers walk off Bengals in Cincinnati

It didn’t need to be that hard, but the 49ers came away from their Week 14 game in Cincinnati with a wild 26-23 overtime victory. The Bengals got a field goal in overtime to make it 23-20, but Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense cruised down the field and set up on a first-and-10 at the Bengals’ 12. That’s when Garoppolo found WR Brandon Aiyuk on a short throw and the receiver did the rest. He tiptoed the sideline and made a dive for the pylon that was ruled a touchdown after a review overturned the initial ruling that he stepped out.

San Francisco walked away with a 26-23 win to get back to the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race.