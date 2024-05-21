Watch: Brandin Podziemski season highlights

Brandin Podziemski has been named to the 2024 All-Rookie First Team. The Golden State Warriors guard hit the ground running after being selected with the 19th pick in the 2023 draft. He ended the season with an average of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

The rookie guard also had stretches in Steve Kerr’s starting unit. The 21-year-old operated with veteran poise and outperformed his status as a mid-first-round pick. Following his selection to the All-Rookie team, the Warriors’ social media team released a highlight package of Podziemski’s best moments from his debut season.

Given his all-action performances on both sides of the court, the Warriors social team undoubtedly had hours of film to choose from. Nevertheless, they settled on a string of players that totaled a little over 10 minutes in duration.

You can watch the full highlight package from Podziemski’s debut season by clicking on the embedded link above.

