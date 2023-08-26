Watch: Brandin Echols records pick-six vs. Giants
The New York Jets witnessed Aaron Rodgers connect with Garrett Wilson for a touchdown on the second drive of the game, and now the defense is getting involved. In Sunday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, Brandin Echols recorded a pick-six for the Jets.
The play began with New York’s defensive front generating pressure on Tommy DeVito, the third-string quarterback of the Giants. DeVito was targeting David Sills and delivered a late pass, allowing Echols to jump the route and create a massive play for the Jets.
Echols will begin the upcoming season with a one-game suspension. Even though he won’t be available in Week 1, Echols could emerge as a valuable depth option at cornerback behind Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and Michael Carter II.