WATCH: Brandin Cooks’ 98-yard touchdown catch is the Saints Play of the Day

There are 98 days to go until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 season, which means Brandin Cooks’ franchise-record 98-yard touchdown catch is our Saints Play of the Day.

Cooks got a step on Raiders cornerback Sean Smith that gave Drew Brees enough room to fit the pass in over the coverage; Cooks caught it in stride and used his straight-line speed to cross the field for a score. Talk about a great way to build some momentum in the 2016 season-opener.

It was a historic play, breaking a Saints record that had stood since 1967. Walter Roberts only caught 17 passes for the Saints in their inaugural season but he gained 384 yards on them, including a 96-yarder that remained the longest gain in franchise history for decades.

As for Cooks? He was traded after the 2016 season and spent time with a couple of different Super Bowl contenders including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently, the Dallas Cowboys. But he’s still chasing that championship ring. Cooks appeared in more games for the Houston Texans (44) than any team but the Saints (42), who drafted him back in 2014 out of Oregon State.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire