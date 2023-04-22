WATCH: Braelon Allen scores a touchdown during Wisconsin’s ‘launch’ event

Wisconsin football held their version of a spring game on Saturday, and the Badgers offense was on full display.

Unsurprisingly, running back Braelon Allen was one of the Badger standouts and he capped off an impressive drive with a three-yard score against Wisconsin’s defense.

Allen is heading into year three as Wisconsin’s lead back, coming off of a season where he led the Badgers with 1,242 yards on the year. Through two seasons in Madison, Allen has rushed for a total of 2,510 rushing yards and has led Wisconsin in each of the last two seasons in that category.

Check out his spring practice score:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire