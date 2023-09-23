WATCH: Braelon Allen scores a touchdown for Chez Mellusi

Wisconsin’s 38-17 win was marred by a leg injury to Chez Mellusi, who had already fought his way back from a season-ending injury to play some of the best football of his career early this season.

Wisconsin’s team crowded around Mellusi as he was carted off the field after the horrific play. A few minutes later, fellow Badger running back Braelon Allen found the end zone for the second time in the win. Allen’s heart was clearly with his teammate in that moment, as he immediately found a camera and made sure that he put the number one up.

Fox 47 Madison sports director Zach Hanley captured Allen sending love to his teammate. That score was for Mellusi:

