WATCH: Braelon Allen’s age is at the center of another viral moment, this with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s age is in the news again. For once, it isn’t about him being the Badgers’ leading rusher and best offensive player as a 17-year-old freshman.

This time, it has to do with his New York Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was meeting with the media on Wednesday and realized that Rodgers was entering the 20th year of his NFL career (2005-2024).

His response: “20 years..Aaron [Rodgers] has done 20 years in the NFL?” Williams remarked. Ain’t our running back, the number 0, 20 years old? So [Rodgers] has been in the NFL longer than he’s been alive? That’s crazy.”

As mentioned, number 0 on the Jets is former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

“I have to joke with him about that,” Williams concluded — likely talking about Rodgers and his veteran age.

This is great: Quinnen Williams just found out Aaron Rodgers is going into his 20th year…. "Ain't our running back 20 years old? So Aaron has been in the NFL longer than he's been alive? That's crazy." 😂😂 (🎥 @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/Q4qaUi85yR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 29, 2024

Allen was selected by the Jets No. 134 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He makes the leap to the professional level after three exceptional years with the Badgers, seasons which included 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns. Allen’s college career ended with him at No. 9 on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard.

He joins a Jets backfield led by former Iowa State running back Breece Hall. Allen should find an immediate role in short-yardage situations and as Hall’s primary backup.

And yes, he will be playing with a 40-year-old quarterback who has been in the NFL since the year after Allen was born.

