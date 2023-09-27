Watch Bradyn Swinson discuss his decision to transfer from Oregon to LSU football
Watch Bradyn Swinson discuss his decision to transfer from Oregon to LSU football
Watch Bradyn Swinson discuss his decision to transfer from Oregon to LSU football
These players have established themselves as the best of the Ryder Cup’s best.
Austin Ekeler's rehab is going well, but he doesn't want to rush himself back from a Week 1 ankle sprain.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24 drafts, the small forwards!
The betting market has had a whale of a time getting a handle on Colorado, but things are becoming clearer now.
The CFP’s existence spans just two more years. There is no binding agreement after the 2025 football season for both a playoff format and a television contract.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," the 33-year-old wrote in a journal entry he shared on social media.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.