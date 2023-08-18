WATCH: Brady Russell catches touchdown pass in Eagles preseason game

The Colorado Buffaloes don’t have a ton of players currently in the NFL. However, Brady Russell, who was with the Buffs last season, signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles this spring after going undrafted.

The Eagles faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason and Russell earned some playing time. He was targeted two times and caught one pass, which was a 22-yard touchdown from Tanner McKee, the former Stanford signal-caller.

In Week 1 of the preseason, Russell was targeted just one time and didn’t record a catch. Still, having an opportunity with the reigning NFC champs is massive for Russell, although he’ll likely have an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.

The Eagles and Browns ended up in an 18-18 tie on Thursday night. Philadelphia’s next and final preseason contest comes Aug. 24 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire