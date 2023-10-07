Advertisement
Watch: Brady Quinn pays off bet, wears Ohio State football jersey

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Ohio State Football defeating Notre Dame didn’t just have implication on the field, there were some off the field as well.

Former Irish quarterback, Brady Quinn, whose brother in-law is former Buckeye linebacker AJ Hawk, made a bet and we all know who won. The payoff was Quinn having to wear a Buckeye jersey, and he just so happened to do it in Columbus on the set of Fox’s pregame show, Big Noon Saturday.

Check out the video below of Quinn in front of plenty of Buckeye fans wearing a Hawk jersey, with former Ohio State national championship head coach Urban Meyer liking his outfit choice.

