WATCH: Brady’s INT gift leads to Moore trickery for Cowboys TD
Following the Cowboys’ first touchdown drive, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers found rhythm on their third possession. Tampa Bay marched down on a 14-play, 70-yard drive and were knocking on the door with first-and-goal.
Linebacker Micah Parsons broke up a wide receiver screen on first down and the following play was a rare mistake from Brady. With no one open, he lofted a pass in the back of the end zone to a waiting Jayron Kearse, who welcomed an easy takeaway and touchback for his offense.
Jayron Kearse intercepts Brady in the end zone! #SuperWildCard
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023
The turnover is Brady’s first playoff interception as a Buccaneer and relieved the pressure from an otherwise impressive drive.
With momentum, quarterback Dak Prescott got to work with a perfect 5-for-5 start to the drive before a holding penalty on the Tampa Bay front door set things back. This didn’t stop Dallas, who faced a 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Kellen Moore drew up some excellence, with a motion from running back Tony Pollard and a fake to Ezekiel Elliott that left Prescott all alone for a walk-in touchdown.
.@Dak on the bootleg! #DallasCowboys
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023
Dak Prescott is also the sixth quarterback in NFL history to record both a touchdown pass and rushing touchdown in four career postseason games.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023
Moore saved the best for last on a strong drive and the Cowboys have a 12-point lead on the road after a second uncharacteristic miss from kicker Brett Maher, a storyline to watch as the game progresses.