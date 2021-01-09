WATCH: Bradley Beal thinks again before dunking vs. 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall

WATCH: Beal thinks again before dunking vs. Tacko Fall originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal, being the professional scorer he is, knows when it's time to alter his shot while going up for a dunk. Meeting 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall under the rim certainly qualifies as one of those times.

Thankfully for Beal, he would convert both foul shots after Fall failed to stay vertical and sent him to the ground.

Beal went with the free throws vs Tacko Wall 😂@RealDealBeal23 #WizCeltics pic.twitter.com/lglhbJsanM — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) January 9, 2021

Fall is the NBA's tallest player this season and was a menace altering shots all night long against Washington. But when the league-leading scorer comes running at you, a clean block isn't going to be easy.

Beal made sure of such when he switched hands and got a shot attempt up towards the rim with his left. When playing against such an imposing shot blocker, Beal was wise to go right at him and try to draw some contact before getting fouled. Otherwise, if Beal had stopped just short and attempted a floater, Fall would have easily swatted it aside.

Regardless, Beal deserved a rest like the one he took sprawled out on the floor, as he carried the team on his back Friday night. Indeed, tacos as a food are much more pleasing than when the Celtics center makes things difficult for the Wizards defense.