Watch: Bradlee Anae strip-sacks Falcons QB Feleipe Franks, returns for touchdown

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae has had himself a very nice camp as he tries to work himself into the edge rotation behind Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Meyers. One surefire way to state your case is to force a fumble and return it for a touchdown.

That’s exactly what Anae did in the fourth quarter of Monday’s preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, getting a strip-sack of quarterback Feleipe Franks and returning it 30 yards to give the Jets a 24-16 lead after Eddy Pineiro’s extra points.

Check out the highlight play from Anae that put the cherry on top of New York’s second-half comeback, in which the Jets outscored the Falcons, 21-0.

 

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

