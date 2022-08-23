Watch: Bradlee Anae strip-sacks Falcons QB Feleipe Franks, returns for touchdown
Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae has had himself a very nice camp as he tries to work himself into the edge rotation behind Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Meyers. One surefire way to state your case is to force a fumble and return it for a touchdown.
That’s exactly what Anae did in the fourth quarter of Monday’s preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, getting a strip-sack of quarterback Feleipe Franks and returning it 30 yards to give the Jets a 24-16 lead after Eddy Pineiro’s extra points.
Check out the highlight play from Anae that put the cherry on top of New York’s second-half comeback, in which the Jets outscored the Falcons, 21-0.