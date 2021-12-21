Watch Bradenton’s Nelly Korda react to meeting Tiger Woods for the first time

Nelly Korda is the No. 1 ranked women’s player in the world, and won a major and Olympic gold in 2021.

The Bradenton native’s older sister, Jessica, reached the LPGA Tour first and her father, Petr, won the Australian Open during his pro tennis career.

Yet Korda looked star-struck when it came to meeting longtime golf celebrity Tiger Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando this weekend.

The moment came after Team Woods completed their opening round — Tiger’s first competitive round since the car crash in California that nearly took his life in Feb. 2021. He played with his son, Charlie, while Nelly Korda played with her father.

It was her first time meeting Tiger.

The PGA Champions Tour’s Twitter account posted the exchange, all caught on video.

“Hi, Tiger,” Korda says to Woods in the video. “I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.”

“Nelly!” Woods replied. “Yes! You got it! Done deal!”

Before the photo, Nelly introduces her brother, tennis pro Sebastian, who also wanted a photo.

Woods poses with Nelly, then takes another photo with Sebastian and Petr.

They discuss the opening round briefly before parting ways.

Nelly sums up the experience: “Ah! So cool.”

Catch it all below:

Nelly met Tiger for the first time. Her reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/Wn2yEFP42h — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 18, 2021

Nelly Korda watches her tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)