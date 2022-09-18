Watch: Braden Mann hits Jeff Smith to convert successful fake punt

The Jets offense didn’t show much in the first quarter. But their special teams unit sure did.

The Jets converted a successful fake punt in the first quarter against the Browns as punter Braden Mann, who was dealing with back issues during the week of practice, completed a pass to wide receiver Jeff Smith to move the chains. Ironically, that gave Mann more passing yards in the first quarter than Joe Flacco (17-16).

Right on time from @MannBraden to keep the drive alive!! 🎯#NYJvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/EH5CeD7gxQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire