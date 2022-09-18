Watch: Braden Mann hits Jeff Smith to convert successful fake punt

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets offense didn’t show much in the first quarter. But their special teams unit sure did.

The Jets converted a successful fake punt in the first quarter against the Browns as punter Braden Mann, who was dealing with back issues during the week of practice, completed a pass to wide receiver Jeff Smith to move the chains. Ironically, that gave Mann more passing yards in the first quarter than Joe Flacco (17-16).

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

