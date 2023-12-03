WATCH: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson give emotional signoff to final SEC on CBS broadcast

For the final time after a nearly three-decade run, the SEC on CBS broadcast aired on Saturday afternoon as Alabama defeated Georgia in the SEC championship.

CBS has been the broadcast home of the SEC game of the week since 1996, but following changes in the conference television contracts, the SEC will move to ESPN beginning in 2024 while CBS will begin its new TV deal with the Big Ten.

That means we’ve heard the last of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson calling SEC games, and following the conclusion of Saturday’s broadcast, the camera cut to the booth for one final time as the pair gave a final, emotional signoff while fighting back tears.

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson sign off for the final time as the SEC on CBS comes to an end pic.twitter.com/4uAt9DEqCA — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 3, 2023

As part of CBS’ farewell, former play-by-play commentator Verne Lundquist was brought back to narrate the farewell video.

CBS really brought back Uncle Verne to narrate the farewell video 😭 🎥: CBS Sports Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/WW0Vh0RPii — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) December 2, 2023

While this is the end of the SEC on CBS and its iconic jingle, the high-quality football will continue in 2024 with Texas and Oklahoma set to join the conference.

