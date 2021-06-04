Watch Brad Marchand score overtime goal in Bruins' Game 3 win vs. Islanders

WATCH: Marchand scores OT winner in Bruins-Islanders Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On a night where Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov made so many tremendous saves, it was a shot that he should've easily stopped that gave the Bruins a 2-1 overtime win in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

Bruins left winger Brad Marchand was able to beat Varlamov from a really tight angle 3:36 into the extra period after the Islanders had dominated play in OT to that point.

Check out a replay of Marchand's game-winner in the video below:

The Bruins improved to 3-2 in overtime games during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the victory, while the Islanders suffered their first OT defeat in four such games.

The goal was Marchand's second overtime tally of this postseason run. He also scored the winning goal in Game 2 of Boston's first-round series versus the Washington Capitals.

Brad Marchand, who also scored an overtime winner in Game 2 of the the First Round, did so again tonight and helped the @NHLBruins take a 2-1 series lead. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/JXGxh5lOL6 pic.twitter.com/CkjoeOVrvO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2021

Game 4 between the Bruins and Islanders is set for 7:15 p.m. ET Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.