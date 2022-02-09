WATCH: Brad Marchand denies Tristan Jarry chance to flip puck to fan in Boston
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston BruinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Pittsburgh PenguinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brad MarchandCanadian ice hockey player
- Tristan JarryCanadian ice hockey goaltender
WATCH: Marchand denies Pens' goalie chance at flipping puck to fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
For every skill set in Brad Marchand's arsenal, Boston Bruins fans got to see him do his best Dikembe Mutombo on Tuesday.
During a stoppage in play, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry collected a puck with his stick, seemingly ready to flip it over the end glass at TD Garden to a fan.
Report: Rask expected to end comeback attempt with Bruins
Not on Marchand's watch.
Brad Marchand's in savage mode. ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/R58hCvRHrT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2022
Given the similar color schemes between the teams, it's possible Jarry thought he'd located a Penguins fan amid a sea of black and gold on Causeway Street. But in either case, Marchand wasn't about to let that happen, likely thinking that only Bruins players should be able to give away pucks to Bruins fans.
It's Marchand's rink, Jarry is just visiting it.