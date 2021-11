Associated Press

During a Tuesday morning speech to his new race team, Brad Keselowski told the assembled group something Jack Roush's father had taught him as a child. “He said the right thing, and it is one of the things my dad used to say, that in a leadership position you never ask anybody to do something you wouldn't do yourself,” Roush told The Associated Press. “He indicated to the team that it was his determination not to have somebody do something Brad knows he wouldn't do himself.”