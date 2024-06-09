Watch Boulter & Raducanu at Nottingham Open on the BBC

Katie Boulter (left) is the defending champion in Nottingham, while Emma Raducanu is making her first appearance since 2022 [Getty Images]

Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu will begin their grass-court seasons at the Nottingham Open - and you can watch the event live on the BBC.

British number one Boulter is the defending champion, having won her first WTA Tour title at last year's event.

Raducanu, meanwhile, is set to play her first match since April after skipping the French Open to focus on Wimbledon.

Fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will compete in the men's Challenger event, which takes place alongside the women's.

The Nottingham Open runs from 10-16 June, with matches on the main court streamed live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Boulter will begin her title defence against compatriot Harriet Dart, while Raducanu will open against a qualifier.

Former Wimbledon finalists Ons Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova are also in the women's draw in Nottingham.

How can I follow the coverage?

Matches on the main court will be streamed every day on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and Red Button.

All times in BST

Monday, 10 June

11:20 - 20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20-18:00)

Tuesday, 11 June

11:20 - 20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20-18:00)

Wednesday, 12 June

11:20 - 20:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20-19:00)

Thursday, 13 June

11:20 - 20:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Friday, 14 June

11:20 - 20:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 15 June

11:20 - 20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 13:10-19:00)

Sunday, 16 June

11:20 - 20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20-19:00)

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Birmingham, Queen's and Eastbourne, and will provide comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon from 1 to 14 July.