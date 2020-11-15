Watch: Boston Scott races 56 yards for an Eagles’ touchdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing another comeback against the New York Giants. They got a big play out of Boston Scott in the third quarter and with a two-point conversion cut an 11-point deficit to three.

Watch as the running back takes off from the Philly 44 and doesn’t stop until the end zone. The 56-yard run made it 14-9 and Doug Pederson played the numbers to cut the gap to a field goal on the conversion.

The Giants have seen enough of Scott in 2020. His great catch in their first meeting lifted Philly to victory.