WATCH: Boston legend Bill Russell explains how to stop Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook

Justin Quinn
·1 min read
In this article:
Once, they were the fiercest of opponents on the court, even if they were allies off of it in the fight for racial justice. But after his playing career ended, legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell spilled the beans on how he helped contain fellow Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic offensive go-to move, the skyhook.

A little coy with exactly how he accomplished the feat, the 11-time champion elucidated fans with a general description of how he applied irresistible force to the proverbial immovable object that was Abdul-Jabbar’s game. Quick to acknowledge even he, one of the greatest defenders of all time, could not stop it entirely, he made it clear you just had to make things harder.

Watch the clip embedded below courtesy of our friends at CLNS Media to hear for yourself how one legend stayed in the game against another.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

WATCH: Celtics super teams and the salary cap - what can Boston do to get better?

WATCH: Will the Boston Celtics' double big lineups improve for 2021-22?

Report: Former Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin worked out with Boston last week

Celtics Lab 66: Building Boston superteams, targeting Zach LaVine, the Hoops Hall and more

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 28

