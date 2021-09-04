Watch Boston College TE hurdle opponent en route to 51-yard TD

WATCH: BC tight end hurdles opponent en route to 51-yard TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston College kicked off its 2021 football season Saturday against Colgate, and the Eagles made a few highlight-reel plays en route to a 51-0 win at Alumni Stadium.

One of the most exciting moments came in the second quarter with BC leading 7-0. Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw a pass to tight end Trae Bary, who ran all the way into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.

Before crossing the goal line, Barry hurdled a Colgate player along the sideline. Check out the impressive display of athleticism in the video below:

Jurkovec completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 303 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. BC tallied 523 total yards, compared to Colgate's 189.

The Eagles return to action next Saturday with a road game at UMass. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.