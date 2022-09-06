Watch as Boston College fan has epic meltdown after loss to Rutgers: ‘breaking my heart since 1994’

For Boston College football fans, Saturday’s loss to Rutgers was not expected. And now at 0-1, it appears that the Boston College season is over.

In a renewal of a Big East rivalry (albeit a lopsided one in favor of Boston College), Rutgers emerged on Saturday with a 22-21 win at Chestnut Hill. The Scarlet Knights physically wore down their ACC opponent as evidenced by a late-game 12-play, 96-yard drive that resulted in the go-ahead touchdown for Rutgers.

Sports personality and podcaster Dylan Corbet is still hung up about Boston College’s loss to Rutgers in what was the season opener for both programs. Corbet was not at the game and did not get to watch it, given that he was attending a wedding.

Saying that he now “has time to process the loss to Rutgers,” Corbet doesn’t appear to have really processed very much at all.

It is an epic meltdown complete with a loss of all sensibility whatsoever.

“Hope opener of Year 3 of Jeff Hafley, he’s no better than Scott Frost. Hot seat. Why are we allergic to eight wins?” Corbet said in his video which he posted to social media. “We’re not going to beat UConn. The entire fall season is over for me in the blink of an eye.”

At least this guy still has pumpkin spice lattes to live for this fall. Oh, and the season-ending sale at Vineyard Vines.

Boston College Football. Breaking my heart since 1994. pic.twitter.com/jdzUKBJ93F — Dylan Corbet (@dylan_corbet) September 4, 2022

And of course, Corbet is being entertaining in his frustration and venting. If not, he should be institutionalized for thinking Boston College will lose to UConn.

And here is something that Corbet and the rest of Boston College can take some hope is in the fact that Rutgers may not be a bad team. Bold prediction time? Boston College will still make a bowl game despite this loss.

The Eagles? They are a good program. The offensive line? Yea, it needs some work. But this isn’t an end-of-the-world loss by any stretch.

Boston College is at Virginia Tech this weekend. They play UConn on Oct. 29.

And the Junior Soprano imitation? Not bad.

